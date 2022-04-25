Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $616.41M, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.44% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -284.7% off its 52-week high price of $13.58 and 7.08% above the 52-week low of $3.28. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 4.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the HYLN stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -45.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -22.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.31% from the levels at last check today.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.07%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.00% and -53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,065.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $350k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $540k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.06% with a share float percentage of 49.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $67.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.82 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $21.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.11 million shares of worth $19.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.