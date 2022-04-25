Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Shares Have Declined -19.11% Year To Date

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $579.89M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -8.54% during that session. The GROY stock price is -94.51% off its 52-week high price of $7.08 and 0.82% above the 52-week low of $3.61. The 3-month trading volume is 763.70K shares.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Sporting -8.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the GROY stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 18.2%. Year-to-date, Gold Royalty Corp. shares have moved -19.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) have changed -2.93%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Royalty Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.78%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,551.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.01 million for the current quarter.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.74% with a share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Royalty Corp. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $6.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.