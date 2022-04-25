Does ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 37.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.20M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 43.44% during that session. The ERYP stock price is -442.86% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 38.29% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) trade information

Sporting 43.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the ERYP stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 19.72%. Year-to-date, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares have moved -48.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) have changed -31.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -85.71% from the levels at last check today.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.30% for the industry.

ERYP Dividends

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.61% with a share float percentage of 7.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ERYTECH Pharma S.A. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $7.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BVF Inc. held 7.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.