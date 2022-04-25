CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Surprises Wall Street With -6.49% Stock Price Loss

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.64 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.59M, closed the last trade at $7.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -6.49% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -197.98% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 30.93% above the 52-week low of $5.47. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting -6.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CLSK stock price touched $7.92 or saw a rise of 20.56%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark Inc. shares have moved -16.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -36.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -278.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.02% from current levels.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CleanSpark Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 424.39%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 196.90% and 95.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 304.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.90% over the past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.15% with a share float percentage of 30.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $25.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 45.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.9 million and represent 35.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 18.69% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $18.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $10.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 18.68% of company’s outstanding stock.