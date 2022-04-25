Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Shares Are Up 5.06% YTD

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the last trade at $6.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.49% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -133.12% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 24.44% above the 52-week low of $4.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Sporting -3.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CLNE stock price touched $6.22 or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved 5.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed -16.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -334.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.62% from the levels at last check today.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.00%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.16 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $74.96 million and $77.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.90% for the current quarter and 14.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -789.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.48% with a share float percentage of 54.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.78 million shares worth more than $112.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 13.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.91 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 10.16 million shares of worth $93.69 million while later fund manager owns 6.7 million shares of worth $53.16 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.