Citigroup Inc. (C) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.74B, closed the last trade at $50.16 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The C stock price is -60.07% off its 52-week high price of $80.29 and 2.23% above the 52-week low of $49.04. The 3-month trading volume is 27.77 million shares.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the C stock price touched $50.16 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Citigroup Inc. shares have moved -15.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have changed -9.09%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citigroup Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.84%, compared to -10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.80% and -24.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.86 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 114.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.19%.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 3.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.92% with a share float percentage of 77.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citigroup Inc. having a total of 2,378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.99 million shares worth more than $9.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 160.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.67 billion and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 56.39 million shares of worth $3.41 billion while later fund manager owns 42.02 million shares of worth $2.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.