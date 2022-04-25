Cazoo Group Ltd Shares Are Down -78.20% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -7.63% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -364.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and -0.46% below the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting -7.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CZOO stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 18.05%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved -63.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed -20.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -312.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.55% from current levels.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.50% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.90% for the industry.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 176.02% with a share float percentage of 204.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 34.43 million shares worth more than $207.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 29.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc, with the holding of over 22.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.23 million and represent 18.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $3.58 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.