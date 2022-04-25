Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) tumbled -6.41%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.37M, closed the last trade at $3.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The UROY stock price is -63.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 38.36% above the 52-week low of $2.25. The 3-month trading volume is 702.94K shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting -6.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the UROY stock price touched $3.65 or saw a rise of 17.23%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed -17.61%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.92 while the price target rests at a high of $6.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.4% from current levels.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 19.90% for the industry.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.54% with a share float percentage of 18.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 2.58 million shares worth more than $9.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 2.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 1.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.39 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 3.92 million shares of worth $11.3 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 million shares of worth $15.56 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.50% of company’s outstanding stock.