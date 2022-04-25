Bears Are Back On The Defensive As MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) swung 7.07%

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.37M, closed the last trade at $5.45 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 7.07% during that session. The MXCT stock price is -220.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.44 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $4.97. The 3-month trading volume is 646.41K shares.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

Sporting 7.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the MXCT stock price touched $5.45 or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, MaxCyte Inc. shares have moved -46.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) have changed -23.99%.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MaxCyte Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 0.30% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.29 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

MXCT Dividends

MaxCyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.61% with a share float percentage of 92.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MaxCyte Inc. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Casdin Capital, LLC with over 13.97 million shares worth more than $170.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Casdin Capital, LLC held 13.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 3.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.86 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $32.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $31.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.