Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 15.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.02B, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The BBD stock price is -32.02% off its 52-week high price of $5.03 and 22.83% above the 52-week low of $2.94. The 3-month trading volume is 42.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting -3.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BBD stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 10.14%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved 26.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed -2.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.55 while the price target rests at a high of $4.55. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.42% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.33%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.12 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.92 billion and $5.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.00% for the current quarter and -11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 2.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.90% with a share float percentage of 18.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ABRDN PLC with over 82.14 million shares worth more than $280.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ABRDN PLC held 1.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 79.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.3 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 39.99 million shares of worth $139.96 million while later fund manager owns 17.18 million shares of worth $60.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.