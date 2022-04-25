Babylon Holdings Limited. (NYSE: BBLN) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -52.70%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) has seen 10.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.95 on the day or -52.70% during that session. The BBLN stock price is -814.29% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and -87.43% below the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Sporting -52.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BBLN stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 55.01%. Year-to-date, Babylon Holdings Limited shares have moved -69.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) have changed -58.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -757.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -185.71% from current levels.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.98% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.46 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.25% with a share float percentage of 57.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Babylon Holdings Limited having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company.