Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.11M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -13.68% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -1384.41% off its 52-week high price of $59.97 and -10.15% below the 52-week low of $4.45. The 3-month trading volume is 350.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Sporting -13.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the AMTI stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 23.48%. Year-to-date, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have moved -66.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) have changed -38.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2028.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1038.61% from the levels at last check today.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.12%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.70% and -20.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.70%.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 17 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.53% with a share float percentage of 91.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 9.08 million shares worth more than $126.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 23.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.08 million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.99% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $32.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $44.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.