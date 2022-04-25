An In-Depth Look At The Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Stock

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.77B, closed the last trade at $14.12 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -227.34% off its 52-week high price of $46.22 and 0.92% above the 52-week low of $13.99. The 3-month trading volume is 11.39 million shares.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CPNG stock price touched $14.12 or saw a rise of 16.89%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved -52.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed -29.08%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.07%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.26 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 billion and $4.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.10% for the current quarter and 24.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.30% over the past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.78% with a share float percentage of 77.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 511.16 million shares worth more than $15.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 32.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 115.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.4 billion and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 28.99 million shares of worth $768.35 million while later fund manager owns 27.84 million shares of worth $817.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.