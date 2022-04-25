An Analysis Of Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Stock

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) has seen 56.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.29M, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 26.89% during that session. The CYN stock price is -268.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.91 and 59.85% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Sporting 26.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CYN stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Cyngn Inc. shares have moved -40.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 133.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed 79.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -383.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -383.27% from current levels.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyngn Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.41%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.10% with a share float percentage of 68.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyngn Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.