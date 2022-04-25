AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) has a beta value of 4.39 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.41M, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The UAVS stock price is -627.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.77 and 9.68% above the 52-week low of $0.84. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the UAVS stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 9.71%. Year-to-date, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares have moved -41.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have changed -24.08%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.50% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.10% over the past 5 years.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.17% with a share float percentage of 31.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.55 million shares worth more than $7.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $2.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $4.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.