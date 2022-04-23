Year-To-Date, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Price Has Increase 14.97%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.28% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the XPOF share is $26.90, that puts it down -14.47 from that peak though still a striking 58.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 303.39K shares over the past three months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. XPOF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) registered a -4.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.28% in intraday trading to $23.50 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 5.86% in 30 days. The short interest in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xponential Fitness Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) shares have gone up 45.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 232.50% against 31.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.88 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.41 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -365.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.20% per annum.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Xponential Fitness Inc. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.71%, with the float percentage being 94.55%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 11.89% of all shares), a total value of $58.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $5.43 million.