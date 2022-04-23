Why Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.00% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the NM share is $10.97, that puts it down -148.75 from that peak though still a striking 35.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $99.05M, and the average trade volume was 303.39K shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.6.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) registered a 5.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.00% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.18%, and it has moved by 14.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 75.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, NM is trading at a discount of -308.16% off the target high and -308.16% off the low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 372.20% this quarter and then jump 772.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $278.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 143.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.69%, with the float percentage being 19.57%. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 29514.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18102.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $86346.0.