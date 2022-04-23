Why Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.82% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NBRV share is $2.32, that puts it down -603.03 from that peak though still a striking -3.03% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $19.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.93K shares over the past three months.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NBRV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) registered a -7.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.82% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.81%, and it has moved by -27.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.85%. The short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 83.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, NBRV is trading at a discount of -506.06% off the target high and -506.06% off the low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nabriva Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares have gone down -70.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.23% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.10% this quarter and then jump 62.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 486.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.6 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.46 million and $2.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 300.40% and then jump by 358.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.10%. While earnings are projected to return 78.90% in 2022.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.70%, with the float percentage being 14.77%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85936.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.