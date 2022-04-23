What To Expect Going Ahead For Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Given Its 0.94 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.94% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BGRY share is $10.55, that puts it down -390.7 from that peak though still a striking 4.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $510.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.26K shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) registered a 0.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.94% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.33%, and it has moved by -44.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.67%. The short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 75.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BGRY is trading at a discount of -365.12% off the target high and -272.09% off the low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkshire Grey Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares have gone down -65.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.39% against 4.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.01 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.39 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -164.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 58.40% per annum.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders own 6.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.65%, with the float percentage being 90.53%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 29.28% of all shares), a total value of $360.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.57 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 25.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.67 million.