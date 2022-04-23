We Just Learned Something New! After Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN)’s -3.37% Loss This Week

During the last session, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DLPN share is $15.25, that puts it down -280.3 from that peak though still a striking 13.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $30.03M, and the average trade volume was 380.34K shares over the past three months.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by -11.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.10%.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.70% this quarter and then jump 101.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.51 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.84 million and $7.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 91.70% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.30%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2022.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. insiders own 9.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.71%, with the float percentage being 19.49%. EJF Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 3.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86818.0, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.74 million.