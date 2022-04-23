We Just Learned Something New About Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) This Week With Its -9.99% Loss

During the last session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.42% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the OBE share is $9.84, that puts it down -20.0 from that peak though still a striking 85.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $836.40M, and the average trade volume was 671.73K shares over the past three months.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OBE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) registered a -5.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.42% in intraday trading to $8.20 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.99%, and it has moved by 4.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 530.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.07, which implies an increase of 25.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.52 and $13.80 respectively. As a result, OBE is trading at a discount of -68.29% off the target high and 8.29% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders