Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Is Up 39.6% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 7.97% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WDH share is $11.77, that puts it down -689.93 from that peak though still a striking 39.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $559.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.15K shares over the past three months.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. WDH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.67%, and it has moved by -12.35% in 30 days. The short interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Waterdrop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares have gone down -34.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 19.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.24 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -105.40% in 2022.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.21%, with the float percentage being 2.21%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $7.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Apoletto Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.33 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF owns about 51196.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.