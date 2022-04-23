Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.69% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the TNP share is $13.49, that puts it down -19.49 from that peak though still a striking 40.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.75. The company’s market capitalization is $209.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 268.19K shares over the past three months.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.77.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) registered a -6.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.69% in intraday trading to $11.29 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.08%, and it has moved by 25.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.72%. The short interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 22.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, TNP is trading at a discount of -59.43% off the target high and 7.0% off the low.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares have gone up 22.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 130.87% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -143.50% this quarter and then jump 157.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.37 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 49.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.59%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited insiders own 43.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.36%, with the float percentage being 32.61%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $7.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 million.