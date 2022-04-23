Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)

During the last session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.67% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the HCTI share is $4.35, that puts it down -372.83 from that peak though still a striking 11.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $34.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.48K shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) registered a -10.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.67% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.58%, and it has moved by -30.31% in 30 days. The short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 82.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.80 respectively. As a result, HCTI is trading at a discount of -639.13% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -434.50% in 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders own 67.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.02%, with the float percentage being 0.06%.