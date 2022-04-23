The Time To Buy So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Is Now

During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SY share is $11.00, that puts it down -653.42 from that peak though still a striking 9.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $144.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 490.61K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.62%, and it has moved by -30.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.39%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.32, which implies an increase of 94.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.93 and $34.34 respectively. As a result, SY is trading at a discount of -2252.05% off the target high and -991.1% off the low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return -247.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.03% per annum.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 39.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.82%, with the float percentage being 88.74%. Matrix China Management III, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of all shares), a total value of $49.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 million.