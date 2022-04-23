The Time Is Right To Purchase Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.66% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $41.52, that puts it down -428.92 from that peak though still a striking -1.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $930.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.37K shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) registered a -6.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.66% in intraday trading to $7.85 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -47.88%, and it has moved by -53.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.40%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.38, which implies a decrease of -1965.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.38 and $0.38 respectively. As a result, ARQQ is trading at a premium of 95.16% off the target high and 95.16% off the low.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders own 80.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 4.50%. SB Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $10.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 84000.0 shares, is of La Financiere De L’Echiquier’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 50517.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17132.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.