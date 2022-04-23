The Current Price For Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OPAD share is $20.97, that puts it down -342.41 from that peak though still a striking 37.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 693.22K shares over the past three months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OPAD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $4.74 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.20%, and it has moved by -23.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.60%. The short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 3.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.41, which implies an increase of 36.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.90 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, OPAD is trading at a discount of -153.16% off the target high and -3.38% off the low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Offerpad Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares have gone down -38.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -380.00% against -9.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $671.6 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $880.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 108.90% in 2022.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders own 58.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.00%, with the float percentage being 60.67%. Ulysses Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $30.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Luxor Capital Group, LP’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.77 million.