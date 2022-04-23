TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Has Been Falling -45.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.70% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $37.49, that puts it down -731.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $472.42M, and the average trade volume was 624.09K shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) registered a -8.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.70% in intraday trading to $4.51 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.60%, and it has moved by -45.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 81.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, WULF is trading at a discount of -432.15% off the target high and -432.15% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 45.90% in 2022.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders own 65.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.09%, with the float percentage being 9.06%. NewGen Asset Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $12.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of NewGen Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31426.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16248.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.