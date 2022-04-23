Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) On Friday – Up 38.1% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.88% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TKAT share is $41.33, that puts it down -1540.08 from that peak though still a striking 38.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $35.94M, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) registered a 5.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.88% in intraday trading to $2.52 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.03%, and it has moved by 2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.36%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -152.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a premium of 60.32% off the target high and 60.32% off the low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% and then jump by 42.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 85.10% in 2022.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders own 37.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.54%, with the float percentage being 10.45%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $4.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) shares are iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF owns about 1507.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9087.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 863.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $6541.0.