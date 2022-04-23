Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) On Friday – Down -2.56 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.36% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $35.79, that puts it down -817.69 from that peak though still a striking -2.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $201.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 888.39K shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SDIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) registered a -7.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.36% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.42%, and it has moved by -58.82% in 30 days. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 1.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 77.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SDIG is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -156.41% off the low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares have gone down -84.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.55% against 19.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.11 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.86 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.86%, with the float percentage being 62.33%. Hound Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $20.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 million shares, is of Ardsley Advisory Partners’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $10.22 million.