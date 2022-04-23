SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Surged -26.28% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SWTX share is $89.75, that puts it down -89.63 from that peak though still a striking 1.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 405.95K shares over the past three months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $47.33 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.65%, and it has moved by -26.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.91%. The short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 3.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares have gone down -17.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.02% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -393.30% this quarter and then drop -45.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -240.70% in 2022.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.70%, with the float percentage being 104.09%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 12.24% of all shares), a total value of $373.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $300.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $57.74 million.