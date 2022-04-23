Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) Fall -62.22% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SLDB share is $5.46, that puts it down -574.07 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $89.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.11K shares over the past three months.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.65%, and it has moved by -35.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.01%. The short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is 6.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 88.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SLDB is trading at a discount of -1751.85% off the target high and -270.37% off the low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solid Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares have gone down -62.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.88% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.50% this quarter and then drop -26.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.47 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return 60.20% in 2022.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders own 12.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.30%, with the float percentage being 79.42%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $23.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.4 million.