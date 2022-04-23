Should TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Revive After A -500.0% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.20% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $1.44, that puts it down -500.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $49.90M, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a -6.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.20% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -7.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 99.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -24900.0% off the target high and -24900.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.30%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 0.27%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91597.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $62881.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88368.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60664.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13130.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6646.0 market value.