Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Stock Dropped -24.49% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.67% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the MARK share is $6.70, that puts it down -998.36 from that peak though still a striking 8.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $64.67M, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by -24.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.72%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 168.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.27 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.56 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 174.80% and then jump by 142.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 268.90% in 2022.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Remark Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.56%, with the float percentage being 23.02%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 4.03% of all shares), a total value of $4.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 million.