Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Has Dropped -29.80% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.86% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PXS share is $1.10, that puts it down -77.42 from that peak though still a striking 43.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $26.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) registered a -3.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.86% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.18%, and it has moved by -6.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.80%. The short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.60, which implies an increase of 61.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.70 respectively. As a result, PXS is trading at a discount of -174.19% off the target high and -141.94% off the low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Tankers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) shares have gone down -28.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.83 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.84 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.51 million and $5.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.40% and then jump by 68.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2022.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders own 59.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.57%, with the float percentage being 21.41%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Warberg Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $38050.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 42562.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35322.0 market value.