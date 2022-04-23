PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Is Likely To Grow By 31.13% Or More

During the last session, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the PHX share is $4.37, that puts it down -19.73 from that peak though still a striking 43.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $117.82M, and the average trade volume was 324.27K shares over the past three months.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PHX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 28.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 31.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.60 respectively. As a result, PHX is trading at a discount of -80.82% off the target high and -9.59% off the low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PHX Minerals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares have gone up 11.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 175.00% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 600.00% this quarter and then jump 450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.00% in 2022.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PHX Minerals Inc. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

PHX Minerals Inc. insiders own 14.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.79%, with the float percentage being 52.44%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.09 million shares (or 14.77% of all shares), a total value of $11.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.