One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN)

During the last session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.98% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $0.83, that puts it down -84.44 from that peak though still a striking 31.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $73.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 797.40K shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) registered a -5.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.98% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.73%, and it has moved by -22.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.82%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 5.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.34 day(s) to cover.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Minerals Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares have gone down -8.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 18.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.7 million by the end of Jun 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2022.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.60%, with the float percentage being 33.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $2.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.