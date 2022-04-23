Now Is The Time To Buy Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)

During the last session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.29% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the TH share is $7.48, that puts it down -15.61 from that peak though still a striking 65.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $656.12M, and the average trade volume was 345.45K shares over the past three months.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. TH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) registered a -3.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.29% in intraday trading to $6.47 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.22%, and it has moved by 10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 3.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, TH is trading at a discount of -8.19% off the target high and 7.26% off the low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Target Hospitality Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares have gone up 79.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 280.00% against 31.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 107.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.61 million and $40.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.00% and then jump by 86.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Target Hospitality Corp. insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.49%, with the float percentage being 89.48%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 5.03% of all shares), a total value of $18.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $2.19 million.