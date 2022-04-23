Now Is A Good Time To Buy Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD)

During the last session, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RSKD share is $40.48, that puts it down -663.77 from that peak though still a striking 1.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $887.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 831.34K shares over the past three months.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. RSKD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.32%, and it has moved by -17.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.36, which implies an increase of 43.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, RSKD is trading at a discount of -126.42% off the target high and -22.64% off the low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riskified Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) shares have gone down -73.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -253.85% against 4.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.3 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Riskified Ltd. insiders own 21.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.54%, with the float percentage being 76.01%.