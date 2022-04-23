Now Is A Good Time To Buy Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)

During the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.35% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $38.48, that puts it down -820.57 from that peak though still a striking 20.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $39.00M, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a -4.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.35% in intraday trading to $4.18 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.13%, and it has moved by -63.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.30%.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 28.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.96%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23912.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3688.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17333.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2239.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11441.0 market value.