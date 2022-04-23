Now Is A Good Time To Buy Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH)

During the last session, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the GRPH share is $34.00, that puts it down -750.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $224.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.63K shares over the past three months.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.63% in intraday trading to $4.00 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.76%, and it has moved by -28.95% in 30 days. The short interest in Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.05 day(s) to cover.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphite Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares have gone down -68.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.24% against 0.30.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.90% per annum.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

Graphite Bio Inc. insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.88%, with the float percentage being 96.01%. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 12.80% of all shares), a total value of $121.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.25 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $8.82 million.