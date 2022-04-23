Now Is A Good Time To Buy CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)

During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.44% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $50.39, that puts it down -21.28 from that peak though still a striking 78.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.88K shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a -5.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.44% in intraday trading to $41.55 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.82%, and it has moved by 12.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 357.60%. The short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CONSOL Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares have gone up 38.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 469.42% against 4.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $334.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 357.60% in 2022.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.80%, with the float percentage being 81.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 14.28% of all shares), a total value of $128.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.12 million shares, is of Greenlight Capital, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $24.14 million.