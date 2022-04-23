nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.05% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the NCNO share is $79.43, that puts it down -117.91 from that peak though still a striking -3.29% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.65. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23B, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

nCino Inc. (NCNO) registered a -4.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.05% in intraday trading to $36.45 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.73%, and it has moved by -18.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.14%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that nCino Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares have gone down -49.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.00% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.16 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.87 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino Inc. insiders own 2.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.37%, with the float percentage being 93.82%.