Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Stock Jumped 5.35% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $36.50, that puts it down -263.18 from that peak though still a striking 18.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $517.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.99K shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NNOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $10.05 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.06%, and it has moved by 5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.31%. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 5.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.00, which implies an increase of 78.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of -357.71% off the target high and -357.71% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares have gone down -57.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.76% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 17.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.18%, with the float percentage being 16.04%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $15.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $3.58 million.