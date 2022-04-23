Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 26.00% YTD?

During the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PHIO share is $2.85, that puts it down -126.19 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $19.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.88%, and it has moved by 34.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.92%. The short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, PHIO is trading at a discount of -376.19% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares have gone down -26.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.58% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.20%. While earnings are projected to return 46.00% in 2022.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.37%, with the float percentage being 8.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 2.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.