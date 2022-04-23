Is ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ORIC share is $26.70, that puts it down -615.82 from that peak though still a striking -0.54% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $154.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 613.85K shares over the past three months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ORIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.11%, and it has moved by -27.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.88%. The short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 2.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.40, which implies an increase of 78.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, ORIC is trading at a discount of -731.1% off the target high and -168.1% off the low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares have gone down -75.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.49% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2022.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.60%, with the float percentage being 94.53%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.9 million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $123.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.77 million shares, is of Column Group LLC’s that is approximately 12.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $19.08 million.