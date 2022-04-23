Is LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) On Track To Post A -435.71% Or More Growth?

During the last session, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the LIAN share is $16.37, that puts it down -224.8 from that peak though still a striking 48.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $519.12M, and the average trade volume was 478.47K shares over the past three months.

LianBio (LIAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LIAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

LianBio (LIAN) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $5.04 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.14%, and it has moved by 77.46% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.71, which implies an increase of 71.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.83 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, LIAN is trading at a discount of -435.71% off the target high and -55.36% off the low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LianBio has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

LianBio insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.66%, with the float percentage being 6.66%.