Is Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Still A Buy After A -11.05% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the IAS share is $29.68, that puts it down -139.35 from that peak though still a striking 1.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 602.14K shares over the past three months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $12.40 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.05%, and it has moved by -18.26% in 30 days. The short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is 2.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.78, which implies an increase of 53.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, IAS is trading at a discount of -166.13% off the target high and -37.1% off the low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares have gone down -46.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 119.35% against 8.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.32 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -68.10% in 2022.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.99%, with the float percentage being 95.84%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 61.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.72 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $468.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $18.55 million.