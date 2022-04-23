Is Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 589.29% YTD?

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.66% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -350.73 from that peak though still a striking 86.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $86.46M, and the average trade volume was 9.06 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a 4.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.66% in intraday trading to $19.30 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.89%, and it has moved by -30.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 267.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies a decrease of -28.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, INDO is trading at a premium of 22.28% off the target high and 22.28% off the low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -321.20% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 78.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.