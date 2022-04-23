Is Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Hit More of the Losses Given A -254.84% Dip From High?

During the last session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HOTH share is $2.20, that puts it down -254.84 from that peak though still a striking 22.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $14.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.09 million shares over the past three months.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.71%, and it has moved by -9.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.28%. The short interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 87850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2022.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.75%, with the float percentage being 11.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 2.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.